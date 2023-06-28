Recent deaths: Henry, McAleenan, Carroll

Lois Eleanor Henry, aged 96, died peacefully surrounded by family Monday morning, June 25, 2023. Family and friends are invited to the services at Davis Funeral home in Riverton, Wy on June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be held prior to the funeral at 9:00 a.m. Burial and reception to follow. A reception will be held at the Riverton Country Club after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the CWC Foundation in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main St. in Riverton. To view full obituary, please click here.

Ross McAleenan passed away at Westward Heights Care Center June 24, 2023 at the age of 74. To view full obituary, please click here.

A Celebration of life for Michael Thomas Carroll, 75, will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Reach Foundation. Mr. Carroll died on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, please click here.

