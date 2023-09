Recent Deaths: Hegwer, Willow, King, Averett

Benjamin “Ben” W. Hegwer, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home. According to his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Dorsey Edmond “Baby-O” Willow, 75, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall followed by the wake at 542 Ethete Road Ethete. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with burial at Yellowcalf Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Long-time Lander educator Jack King passed away at his home on Monday evening, September 11, with his family at his side. He was 98 years old. Graveside services for Jack are planned for later in the Fall. To view full obituary, click here.

Larry Edward Averett, 71, of Lander, Wyoming died on September 16, 2023. There will be a graveside service for Larry at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 26, at the Mount Hope Cemetery (683 Mt Hope Dr, Lander, WY 82520). To view full obituary, click here.