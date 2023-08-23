Recent Deaths: Hazelwood, C’Bearing Jr.

Agnes Roxanne (Wallowingbull) Hazelwood, 67, of Arapahoe, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Rosary with a wake to follow will be held at #26 Great Plains Loop in Arapahoe at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023. The Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at St. Stephens Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. withburial to follow at Wallowingbull Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Aloysius C’Bearing Jr., 73 of Ethete, WY passed away on August 18, 2023, in Casper, WY. Rosary services will be held Tuesday August 22, 2023, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in St. Stephens, WY at 7 pm with wake to follow at 451 Ethete Rd. Ethete, WY. Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 23, 2023, at 10 am at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, WY. A burial will follow at Sage-Redman Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.