Recent Deaths: George, Pryor

Earleen K. George, 73, only known as George died Tuesday morning, September 5, 2023, at her home in Dubois, Wyoming. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at the Dubois Cemetery, where she was a long-time caretaker. A celebration of George’s Life will be held on September 30th, at 2 pm at the Dubois Cemetery. Following the interment there will be a celebration at the Outlaw Saloon. Please bring a dish to share. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Leland Pryor, 80, who passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones at The Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.