Recent Deaths: Galey, Mole, Arnold, Whiteman, Romans

Gary Galey, 84, a long-time resident of Crawford, Nebraska and father of long-time Riverton educator and coach, Jay Galey will held at 10:30am, Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Christ Community Church in Crawford, with Pastor Steve Mallory officiating. Music will be provided by Tim Bosak. Burial will be at the Crawford Cemetery. He died September 27, 2023 at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, where he had been a resident for a short time. To view full obituary, click here.

Cortney Brooke Mole– A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cortney Mole Memorial Fund in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501. Mrs. Mole passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Michael Lee Shannon Arnold, 58, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on September 28, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at Hudson’s Funeral Home on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 11:00 A.M.

Advertisement

Sharon Fay Whiteman, 69 years of age. She resided in Ethete, Wyoming and died on September 26, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Viewing on Sunday October 1st, 2023 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander Wyoming from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm. To view full obituary, click here.

Norma Jean Romans (Stromer) died peacefully at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming on September 28, 2023 at the age of 91. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday Oct, 4th 2023 in Lander, Wyoming at Hudson’s Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Vold officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. A public visitation will be held at Hudson’s on Tuesday Oct, 2nd between 4:00-6:00pm. To view full obituary, click here.