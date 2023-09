Ernestine “Tina” Farquharson, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Pioneer Cemetery in Graham, Texas next to her husband. To view full obituary, click here.

