Sherman Edward Sage, Jr. Old Man Owl Bee3ei Beh’ii hehi’, 30, of Ethete passed away May 22, 2023 peacefully in his home. A visitation will be held at 96 Plunkett Road, Lander WY beginning at 7:00 pm Thursday, May 25. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, May 26 at Blue Sky Hall with a burial to follow at Saint Michael’s Mission Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

