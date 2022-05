Our condolences,

Jerry Robert Childers, 76, of Lander, Wyoming died in Lander on May 11, 2022. A Visitation will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope located in Hudson’s Funeral Home from 5-7 PM Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10 AM.