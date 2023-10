Murriel “Muriel” C’Hair, 61, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away in Gillette, Wyoming on Sunday, September 24, 2023. A wake and prayer service will be at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Great Plains Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Great Plains Hall with burial at Tyler Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement