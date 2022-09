Linda Cargill, 59, of Dubois passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Lander. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at The Headwaters in Dubois followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm at The Headwaters. Burial will follow at Dubois Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.