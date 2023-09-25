Recent Deaths: Brown, Trumble

Geraldine “Gerri” C. Brown, 96, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at her home on Thursday, September 21, 2023. A brunch will be held from 7:00 am to 10:00 am on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Eagle Hall. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 am Monday, September 25, 2023 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with burial to follow at Warren Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Rodney “Rod” Trumble, 85, of Riverton Wyoming, passed away at Westward Heights and Care Center in Lander, Wyoming on Friday, September 22, 2023. As were his wishes cremation will take place and a Family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.To view full obituary, click here.

Katelyn Jenee’ “Katos” Brown, 33, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023. A wake will be held starting at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 154 Blue Sky Highway. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall with burial at Friday Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

