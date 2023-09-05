Recent Deaths: Bishop, Zuber, Friday

Mary Lou Bishop, 89, passed away on Friday evening, September 1, 2023 at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Wellness in Thermopolis, Wyoming. According to her wishes cremation has taken place; she will be laid to rest near Camargo, Oklahoma. To view full obituary, click here.

Dolores Mae Zuber, known to friends and family as mom, grandma and great grandma, peacefully passed away on September 1, 2023, with family by her side. She was 92 years old. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, September 8, 2023 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2023 St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A reception will follow the service at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 N. 8th West Street in Riverton. To view full obituary, click here.

JoAnn Celia Friday, 55, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming. A Rosary will be held at Blue Sky Hall at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. A visitation will take place that evening at 9:00 at the family home (60 Tillman Circle, Fort Washakie, WY 82514). A funeral service will be held at the family home at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 6, 2023 with interment following at Friday Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

