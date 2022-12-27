Recent deaths: Behan, Johnson

Funeral services for Matthew Kail Behan, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, click here.

Fay Roselynne Johnson died on December 20, 2022 in Lander, Wyoming. Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 6 at 11:00 am at the Hudson’s Funeral Home, Pastor Tom Sutphin officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 5 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Hudson’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lander Independent Baptist Church missionary fund, 1290 E Main Street, Lander, Wyoming 82520. To view full obituary, click here.