Recent deaths: Bath, Pinney, Littlefield

Bradford “Brad” Bath, 63, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away at his home on Monday, June 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. At 4:00 pm a reception will be held at the Riverton Elks Lodge. To view full obituary, please click here.

Dorothy Hanway Pinney, 93, of Tacoma, Washington and formally of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away on Monday, June, 19, 2023. A wake will be held at 6:00 pm, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Mission. Funeral mass will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A feed will follow at St. Stephen’s Mission. To view full obituary, please click here.

No local services will be held for Joyce D. Littlefield, 75, who passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at a later date at the Chase Township Cemetery in Chase, Michigan. To view full obituary, please click here.

