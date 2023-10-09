Recent Deaths: Anderson, Goetz

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John William Anderson, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, on October 1, 2023. He departed this world peacefully in the comfort of his own bed. A celebration of live will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Ann Evangeline Goetz, 88, of Billings, MT, passed away Wednesday October 4, 2023. Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander Wyoming on October 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM. To view full obituary, click here.