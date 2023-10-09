More

    Recent Deaths: Anderson, Goetz

    Obituaries
    Obituaries
    Obits

    It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John William Anderson, a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, on October 1, 2023.  He departed this world peacefully in the comfort of his own bed. A celebration of live will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

    Ann Evangeline Goetz, 88, of Billings, MT, passed away Wednesday October 4, 2023. Graveside services will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander Wyoming on October 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM. To view full obituary, click here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.