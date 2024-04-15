Rams Run Well in Piney

The Dubois Rams, one of the smallest schools in Wyoming, fared well against Class 3-A and 4-A competition at the Puncher Invite in Big Piney last weekend. Big Piney has an excellent track and the weather cooperated for much of the meet, bringing good performances from the 11 teams in attendance. Dubois head coach David Trembly spoke with Arial Palermo – h/t Adria Trembly

The powerhouse Class 2-A Big Piney girls won the meet with 121 points followed by Kemmerer. The Lady Rams were in the middle of the pack with 46. Sami Becker cleared a hurdle – h/t Adria Trembly

Dubois was paced by three first-place finishes, two by senior Wyatt Trembly in the 100-meter dash and 110-meter high hurdles, and the other a gold medal 4×100 meter relay. The Ram relay of Kaleb Gleim, Jonah Oard, Cooper Kintzler, and Trembly ran 46.27, easily outdistancing second-place Lyman.

Cooper Kintzler placed second in both horizontal jumps – h/t Adria Trembly

Kintzler tallied a pair of second-place finishes in the horizontal jumps with impressive measurements of 20-0 and 40-0.25 in the long and triple jump respectively. Briana Grove passed the baton to Naomi Johnson – h/t Adria Trembly

Big Piney’s Micah Strong was the star of the meet along with thrower Katy Dexter of Pinedale. Strong swept the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes and Dexter easily won the shot and discus. Her effort in the shot, 41-11.5 was impressive. Wyatt Trembly won the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

Ariana Foster paced the effort by Fremont County girls with a second in the 100-meter dash. Shoshoni sophomore Prestley Barta was third in the high jump at 4-10.

Most of the Class 1-A and 2-A teams will converge on Shoshoni Friday for the annual Wrangler Invite.

Kiera Wadge cleared a height – h/t Adria Trembly

Puncher Invite Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Big Piney 121, 2. Kemmerer 103, 3. Green River 100, 4. Pinedale 92, 5. Lyman 48, 6. Dubois 46, 7. Evanston 41, 8. Mountain View 30, 9. Star Valley 22, 10. Shoshoni 13, 11. Farson-Eden 10

100 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 13.42, 2. Ariana Foster, DUB 14.04,3. Naomi Johnson 14.38

200 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 27.87, 7. Briauna Grove, DUB 30.93

400 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 1:01.97, 7. BreeAnna Sweeney, SHO 1:13.71

800 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 2:25.37 Briauna Grove cleared a hurdle – h/t Adria Trembly

1600 Meter Run: 1. Izzy Murdock, GR 6:21.92

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 17.86, 4. Briauna Grove, DUB 19.77, 8. Sami Becker, DUB 20.02

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Nicole Wilson, GR 49.78, 6. Sami Becker, DUB 55.38

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 52.44, 2. Dubois 53.85, 5. Shoshoni 58.37

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 4:21.39, 4. Dubois 4:38.15 Jenna Wadge on a relay leg – h/t Adria Trembly

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 10:33.94

Sprint Medley Relay:1. Kemmerer 4:48.01

High Jump: 1. Nicole Wilson, GR 5-1, 3. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-10, 6. Sami Becker DUB 4-6

Pole Vault: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 9-6 Ariel Palermo long jumping – h/t Adria Trembly

Long Jump: 1. Kiara Worthing, EVN 16-11.5

Triple Jump: 1. Kiara Worthing, EVN 33-1, 5. Jemma Wadge, DUB 30-1.25

Shot Put: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 41-11.5

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 116-10 Kenzy Day hit the runway – h/t Adria Trembly

Puncher Invite Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Green River 142.5, 2. Kemmerer 80, 3. Big Piney 77, 4. Dubois 70.5, 5. Lyman 64, 6. Evanston 54.5, 7. Star Valley 38, 8. Pinedale 27.5, 9. Mountain View 27, 10. Shoshoni 18, 11. Fort Washakie 11, 12. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 6, 13. Farson-Eden 4

100 Meter Dash: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 11.62 A good start for Wyatt Trembly in the 100-meter dash – h/t Adria Trembly

200 Meter Dash: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 24.1

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cole Rogers, KEM 54.62, 6. Jonah Witowski, DUB 58.48

800 Meter Run: 1. Daemon Parks, EVN 2:15.90, 4. Wesley Underwood, FW 2:28.20

1600 Meter Run: 1. Sandall Bowman, KEM 5:32.19, 3. Wesley Underwood, FW 5:35.79, 7. Damion Knigge, SHO 5:47.61

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.56, 4. Siler Hess, DUB 19.0, 8. Jensen Wright, DUB 19.94 Jensen Wright led a flight of hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 40.90, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 42.54, 7. Oakley Hicks, SHO 48.04

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Dubois 45.94

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 3:48.03, 4. Shoshoni 4:01.99

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Green River 10:06.49

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Green River 4:14.34, 3. Shoshoni 5:10.10

High Jump: 1. Sam Gregory, LYM 5-10, 6. Siler Hess, DUB 5-4

Pole Vault: 1. Trace Erdman, GR 11-6 Payson Pluhar in the discus – h/t Adria Trembly

Long Jump: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 22-5, 2. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 20-0

Triple Jump: 1. Dallin Bradshaw, 41-0, 2. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 40-0.25

Shot Put: 1. Derek Hagler, KEM 42-8.5, 7. Payson Pluhar, DUB 37-5

Discus: 1. Max Gregory, LMY 117-7, 3. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHLA 112-2, 6. Bo Fowler, SHO 109