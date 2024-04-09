Tiger Girls Solid at KW Invite

The Lander girls competed well against Class 4-A competition at the Kelly Walsh Invitational last Friday in Casper. The Lady Tigers were a close third behind Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh, scoring 121 team points. Dubois freshman Cooper Kintzler has pre-qualified for the state track championships in the 100, Long jump, Triple Jump and in the 4×100 meter relay along with Jonah Oard, Wyatt Trembly, and Kaleb Gleim – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Pace by three individual first place finishes, a gold medal relay, and five second places Lander was in the mix. Owen Grundy threw the shot – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Ellie Kaufman continues to improve in the 400-meter dash, flirting with breaking the 60-second mark. She won the 400 over teammate Daisy Goklish who was just .02 seconds behind her.

Adelyn Anderson swept the throws, breaking 40 feet in the shot put. Dubois relay runner Naomi Johnson – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

The Lady Tiger 4×800 meter Relay team of Ameya Eddy, Ellie Kaufman, Sandra St. Clair, and Daisy Goklish took first place.

Freshman Paisley Hollingshead tallied three runner-up finishes, two in the hurdle events and a 4-11 leap in the high jump.

Avery Bever had a great day with a second in the 100 and a third in the 200-meter dash.

Lovellia Underwood cleared a hurdle for Wyoming Indian – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

The Tiger boys had a title in the 4×800-meter relay. The team of Logan Milek, Graham Robison, Diego Lobatos, and Mack White finished in 9:08.69. Wyoming Indian’s 4×800 team of Marly C’Hair, Colton SunRhodes, Marley Underwood, and Kelynn Mount was closed behind in the second with a time of 9:28.30

Dubois was paced by senior Wyatt Trembly who placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 110-meter high hurdles. Kelyn Mount turned the corner in the 1600-meter run – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Most Fremont County teams will be in Lander this afternoon for the Tiger Twilight.

Kelly Walsh Invitational Girls Team Scores: 1. Thunder Basin 156, 2. Kelly Walsh 128.9, 3. Lander 121, 4. Kelly Walsh 117.5, 5. Cody 82.7, 6. Sheridan 55.7, 7. Wright 20, 8. Wyoming Indian 16, 9. Dubois 11, 10. Campbell County 1 Lander’s Jaxson Balzly and Django Ferguson – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Kelly Walsh Invitational Girls Individual Results

100 Meter Dash: 1. Grace Miller, TB 12.41, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 12.48, 8. Ella Giesmann, LAN 13.09

200 Meter Dash: 1. Grace Miller, TB 26.49, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 27.80, 6. Avery Crane, LAN 27.16, 7. Daisy Goklish, LAN 27.03 Ava Gerlach cleared a hurdle in the 100 meter race – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:00.71, 2. Daisy Goklish, LAN 1:00.73, 4 . Ava Jory, DUB 1:06.85

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:19.11, 7. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 2:39.63, 8. Katy Anderson, LAN 2:39.59 Ameya Eddy was runner-up in the 3200-meter run – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

1600 Meter Run: 1. Megan Doherty, TB 5:25.73, 7. Katy Anderson, LAN 6:00.70

3200 Meter Run: 1. Hailie Schram, COD 12:38.66, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 13:07.64, 3. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 13:24.75,

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jordan Kroeger, KW, 15.47. 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.95

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Lillie Kirkham, COD 47.84, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 48.15

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Thunder Basin 50.63, 3. Lander (Avery Bever, Ella Giesmann, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane) 51.45, 5. Dubois (Ava Jory, Arianna Foster, Briauna Grove, Naomi Johnson) 53.85 Ella Giesman cleared the bar in the pole vault – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 4:13.03, 6. Lander (Ava Gerlach, Eliza Scott, Avery Bever, Makenzie Fixter) 4:37.14, 7. Dubois (Ava Jory, Jemma Wadge, Arianna Foster, Naomi Johnson) 4:51.98

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Ameya Eddy, Ellie Kaufman, Sandra St. Clair, Daisy Goklish) 10:33.74, 3. Wyoming Indian (Roberta Whiteplume, Shye Killsontop, Isis Justice, Dai’Onna Posey) 11:44.42

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 4:12.06, 5. Wyoming Indian (Tommie Standing Elk, America Oldman, Michaela Hiwalker, Gabriella Headley) 5:31.18 Briauna Grove turned the corner – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Long Jump: 1. Allie Scribner, KW 17-10

Triple Jump: 1. Tristyn Buss, KW 34-11.5

High Jump: 1. Ashley Rogge, TB 5-1, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 4-11

Pole Vault: 1. Peyton Hamrick, KW 9-9, 4. Avery Crane, LAN 9-0, 6. Alexa colman, LAN 8-6

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 40-1

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 113-10 Avery Crane sprinting – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Kelly Walsh Invitational Boys Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 136, 2. Cody 131.33, 3. Thunder Basin 121.5, 4. Kelly Walsh 117.5, 5. Sheridan 43.33, 6. Big Horn 35.33, 7. Lander 32, 8. Wright 19, 9. Dubois 14, 10. Wyoming Indian 8

Kelly Walsh Invitational Boys Individual Results

100 Meter Dash: 1. Gavin Stafford, BH 10.70

200 Meter Dash: 1. Bridger Norton, TB 22.59

400 Meter Dash: 1. Bradley Ekstrom, TB 49.05, 7.Cade Hallock, LAN 53.99 Wyatt Trembly leading his head in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

800 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 2:00.83

1600 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 4:28.07, 4. Aquinas Lasnoski, 4:52.69

3200 Meter Run: 1. Patrick Hardesty, TB 10:09.60, 5. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:41.58, 6. Logan Milek, LAN 10:59.89

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 14.99, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.83 Cash Robison and Cody West in the 300 meter hurdles – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 41.14, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.50

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 42.59

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 3:29.30, 8. Lander (Cade Hallock, Cash Robison, Ray Gribowskas, Bennet Hutchison) 3:53.93

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Logan Milek, Graham Robison, Diego Lobatos, Mack White) 9:08.69, 2. Wyoming Indian (Marly C’Hair, Colton SunRhodes, Marley Underwood, Kelynn Mount) 9:28.30 Jensen Wright took flight in the triple jump – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Wright 4:20.58

Long Jump: 1. Gavin Stafford, BH 21-6.25

Triple Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 44-10, 4. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 41-0.75 Wyatt Trembly placed in both hurdle events – h/t WyoPreps/Shannon Dutcher

High Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 6-2

Pole Vault: 1. Kavin Hoff, NC 14-6

Shot Put: 1. Alex Haswell, SHE 46-0.5

Discus: 1. Logan Class, COD 149-9, 7. Tres Pickerd, LAN 119-3