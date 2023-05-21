Tigers Second – Gose – Trembly – McFadden – State Champions

Spectacular, unprecedented, or any other stupendous adjective you can think of describes the three days of the All-Class State Track Championships in Casper this year. For a season that began with indoor practices, canceled meets, and outside temperatures 20 to 30 below zero across the Cowboy State, the weather at this year’s meet was perhaps the best in the long history of the event. Reed McFadden opened the 4×400 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker Reed McFadden passed the baton to Aidan Russell – h/t Randy Tucker Aidan Russel handed off to Matisse Weaver – h/t Randy Tucker Mattise Weaver passed the baton to Gage Gose – h/t Randy Tucker Gage Gose held off Mountain View – h/t Randy Tucker Gage Gose celebrates a 4×400 relay state title – h/t Randy Tucker

Volunteers at the finish line who have worked at state championship meets since the 1960s were amazed at the conditions. There have been individual days over the years that matched the weather, but none of them recalled an entire meet like this one. Wyatt Trembly in the 110-meter hurdle finals – h/t Randy Tucker

Beginning Thursday with hazy skies, but moderate temperatures and no wind to Friday and Saturday when temperatures soared above 80 degrees and the stadium flags hung limply from their poles it was perfect for competition.

Advertisement

Reed McFadden driving to a state title in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

Over a dozen individual class records fell, and a pair of overall state championship marks were set. None was more spectacular than the 300-meter final run by Lander senior Gage Gose. Gose blistered the track with a new mark of 36.09 seconds, shattering the old record by over a second. For a brief time, Gose was the fastest 300-meter hurdler in America until state final results rolled in a couple of hours later from Georgia and Texas. The fleet-footed Tiger remains the fourth best in the United States this season, just .16 off national leader Isaiah Taylor of Dekalb, Georgia who posted a 35.94 win Saturday evening. Jaycee Herbert finishing the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

Gose matched his father, Lander head coach, Ben Gose with four gold medals in the state finals. The elder Gose won the 100,200,400 and 800-meter races as a Riverton Wolverine in 1987.

Gage set a new Class 3-A record in the 110-meter high hurdles, added a championship in the 200-meter dash, and joined teammates Reed McFadden, Matisse Weaver, and Aiden Russel in capturing the 4×400-meter relay championship.

McFadden had an excellent meet as well with a state championship in the 400-meter dash, and second place finishes in the 800-meter run, and a runner-up to Gose in the 110-meter high hurdles.

Advertisement

Kiana Swann sprinting to the 1600 meter finish – h/t Randy Tucker

The Tiger boys were second overall behind a strong Powell team and the only regret of the meet came in a hamstring injury to stellar sprinter Brendan Flock of Torrington in the 100-meter finals. He was unable to race Gose and McFadden in the 200 and 400-meter finals. His presence would likely have lowered the times of both Tiger sprinters.

The other Fremont County champion came from the High County. Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly ran away from the Class 1-A field in the 300-meter hurdles, was second in the high hurdles, and second in the 200-meter dash. He added another medal in the 4×100 meter relay. Kaden Chatfield driving down the straight – h/t Randy Tucker

Wind River senor Jaycee Herbert had a solid state meet with medals in the 100,200 and 400-meter dashes and another in the sprint medley relay with his brother Remington, along with Isaac Gardner and Joe Robison.

Advertisement

Dubois senior Ryan Wells missed a title by a quarter-inch in the long jump and medaled in the triple jump, high jump, and 4×100. Wyoming Indian runners Colton SunRhodes and Keiran McCorley ran with Nehemiah Divers of St. Stephen’s in the 1600-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander freshman Adelyn Anderson competed well earning silver medals in the discus and shot put to pace the Lady Tigers.

Avery Crane also earned a second-place finish clearing 10 feet in the pole vault and added medals in the 100, 200, and 4×100-meter relay.

Advertisement

Sophomore Ameya Eddy placed in all three distance races, earning medals in a very competitive 800, 1600, and 3200-meter field paced by Ryann Smith of Rawlins.

Wind River junior Cora Remacle tallied the bulk of the Lady Cougar’s points with a pair of fifth-place sprints in the 100 and 200 and narrowly missed the finals in the 400 and triple jump. Cora Remacle on her first step in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wolverine girls were paced by junior Kiana Swann with medals in the 800 and 3200-meter run and she joined teammates Ella Judd, Addison Alley, and Samantha Ablard for a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay.

Fellow Riverton junior Kaden Chatfield was third in the 3200-meter run, fifth in the 1600, and broke two minutes in the 800-meter run but didn’t medal in a very fast field that saw a dozen runners, including Riverton’s Alexander Truax run 1:58 or faster in the event.

Class 1-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Saratoga 110, Cokeville 108, Southeast 106, Upton 75.5, 5. Riverside 68, 6. Kaycee 53, 7. Burlington 52, 8. Dubois 37, 9 Encampment 32, 10. Meeteetse 14, 11. Hulett 13.5, 12. Little Snake River/Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 8, Guernsey-Sunrise/Ten Sleep 5, Rock River 1 Naomi Johnson and Arianna Foster in the 100 finals – h/t Randy Tucker

100-Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 12.28, 4. Arianna Foster, DUB 13.38, 5. Naomi Johnson, DUB 13.45

200-Meter Dash: 1. Vaidyn Vanderploeg, RVS 26.59

400-Meter Dash: 1. Karcee Maya, KC 58.86, 8. Naomi Johnson, DUB 1:02.90

1600-Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 5:21.44 – New Class Record

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 15.59, 8. Molly Sanchez, DUB 18.38

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 44.92 – New Class Record, 6. Molly Sanchez, DUB 50.59 Molly Sanchez in the 100 meter hurdle finals – h/t Randy Tucker

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Southeast Goshen (Macy Tremain, Tylar Stoddard, Sasha Haines, Kaycee Kosmicki) 4:14.82, 4. Dubois (Molly Sanchez, Ava Jory, Ariana Foster, Sami Becker) 4:24.44

Triple Jump: 1. Whitney Bennett, SAR 35-4.75

Dubois 4×400 Molly Sanchez, Ava Jory, Ariana Foster, Sami Becker

Class 1-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Burlington 155.5, 2. Cokeville 81, 3. Southeast 63, 4. Upton 52, 5. Little Snake River 50, 6. Dubois 46.5, 7. Saratoga 40, 8. Encampment 36, 9. Riverside 35.5, 10. Farson-Eden 29, 11. Ten Sleep 27, 12. Kaycee 26.5, 13. Guernsey-Sunrise 21, 14. Midwest 18, 15. Hullet 14, 16. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow/Meeteetse 3

100-Meter Dash: 1. Wyatt Campbell, SE 11.18

200-Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 23.04, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.22

400-Meter Dash: 1. Clayton Edwards, BUR 50.55

1600-Meter Run: 1. Drake Plowman, COK 4:41.61

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hadley Myers, LSR 15.72, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.85

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 40.64

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Cokeville (Jack Dayton, Tanner Hatch, Justin Moyes, Drake Plowman) 3:34.44

High Jump:1. Quincy Paris, MID 6-2, 8. Ryan Wells, DUB 5-8

Shot Put: 1. Kaben Pickett, ENC 45-2.75

Class 2-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Big Piney 127, 2. Kemmerer 116, 3. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 94, 4. Pine Bluffs 69, 5. Niobrara County 63.5, 6. Big Horn 61, 7. Burns 40.5, 8. Rocky Mountain 36, 9. Tongue River 33, 10. Wright 23, 11. Sundance 16, 12. Wind River 15, 13. Wyoming Indian 5, 14. Shoshoni 2, 15. Greybull 1

100-Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 12.61, 5. Cora Remacle, WR 13.37

200-Meter Dash: 1. Melody ZumBrunnen, LUS 25.88, 5. Cora Remacle, WR 27.52

400-Meter Dash:1. Micah Strong, BP 58.37 The start of the 2-A girls 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

1600-Meter Run: 1. Jolynn Jones, BP 5:33.35

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 16.76 Georgetta Moss in the 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 47.21 Roberta Whiteplume driving to the finish in the 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Lingle Ft. Laramie (Emma Walker, Jada Kaufman, Kenzie Wilkins, Maddy Saul) 4:11.02, 7. Wyoming Indian (America Oldman, Tommie Standing Elk, Michaela Hiwalker, Roberta Whiteplume) 4:49.25 Natalie Walker in the 1600 – h/t Randy Tucker

Triple Jump:1. Melody ZumBrunnen, LUS 34-3 Abriana Kiser in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian 4×400 Meter Relay – America Oldman, Tommie Standing Elk, Michaela Hiwalker, Roberta Whiteplume

Class 2-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Big Horn 102, 2. Burns 99.5, 3. Tongue River 85.5, 4. Lingle-Ft. Laramie 79, 5. Big Piney 71, 6. Pine Bluffs 56, 7. Rocky Mountain 44.33, 8. Kemmerer 43, 9. Wright 36.33, 10. Niobrara County 26.33, 11. Sundance 24, 12. Wind River 21, 13. Wyoming Indian 5, 14. Greybull 4.5, 15. St. Stephen’s 3, 16. Shoshoni 1

100-Meter Dash: 1. Gavin Stafford, BH 11.16, 3. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.31

200-Meter Dash: 1. Cody Hape, BUR 22.89, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.05

400-Meter Dash: 1. Cody Hape, BUR 48.46 – New Class Record, 2. Colby Jenks, BP 49.90, 4. Jaycee Herbert, WR 50.62

1600-Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 4:21.28, 7. Colton SunRodes, WI 4:52.58

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hunter Fisher, BP 15.28 Former teammates Jaycee Herbert of Wind River and Colby Jenks of Big Piney before the start of the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 38.22 – New Class Record

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Burns (Dylan Ashworth, Cody Piasecki, Hunter Munson, Cooper Lakin) 3:27.57, 8. Shoshoni (Luke Cash, Justice Miller, Wiley Philleo, Oakley Hicks) 3:53.84 Wyoming Indian runners Colton SunRhodes and Keiran McCorley ran with Nehemiah Divers of St. Stephen’s in the 1600-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

Triple Jump: 1. Stuart Lerwick, PB 43-8.25

Shoshoni 4×400 Meter Relay – Luke Cash, Justice Miller, Wiley Philleo, Oakley Hicks

Wyoming Indian 4×400 Meter Relay Parlayne Ferris, Ron McElroy, Caleb Addison, Jason Slow Bear

Class 3-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Powell 105.5, 2. Worland 103, 3. Lander 85, 4. Rawlins 84, 6. Torrington 63, 6. Wheatland 55, 7. Buffalo 50, 8. Pinedale/Mountain View 46.5, 10. Lovell 22, 11. Lyman 17, 12. Moorcroft 10, 13. Glenrock 7.5, 14. Thermopolis 4, 15. Douglas 3 Avery Crane and Alvery Bever in the 100 finals – h/t Randy Tucker

100-Meter Dash: 1. Desirae Iacovetto, WHT 12.43, 4. Avery Crane, LAN 12.74, 5. Avery Bever, LAN 12.74

200-Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 25.87, 4. Avery Crane, LAN 26.35, 8. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.16 Avery Crane digging into the curve in the 200 – h/t Randy Tucker

400-Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 57.50, 7. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:00.49 Ellie Kaufman in the 400-meter final blocks – h/t Randy Tucker

1600-Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:03.54, 4. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:26.26, 6. Marlee Jones, LAN 5:33. 52

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 14.73

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 44.23

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Torrington (Alyssa Wondercheck, Natalie Long, Trishell Pontarolo, Marissa Moorehouse) 4:05.56, 4. Lander (Bria Calvert, Kyndal McFadden, Ava Gerlach, Ellie Kaufman) 4:13.22

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 146-1, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 120-3

Lander 4×400 Meter Relay Bria Calvert, Kyndal McFadden, Ava Gerlach, Ellie Kaufman

Class 3-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Powell 107.5, 2. Lander 99, 3. Mountain View 91, 4. Torrington 81, 5. Worland 55.5, 6. Lovell 54, 7. Douglas 53, 8. Lyman 47, 9. Wheatland 28, 11. Rawlins 23, 12. Newcastle 9, 13. Thermopolis 8, 14. Pinedale/Glenrock 1

100-Meter Dash: 1. Carson Eardley, MV 11.10, 5. Jack Pasquinelli, LAN 11.51, 6. Gabe Harris, LAN 11.71 Jack Pasquinelli off to a good start in the 100 – h/t Randy Tucker

200-Meter Dash: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 22.14 Matisse Weaver taking the blocks in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

400-Meter Dash: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 50.06, 3. Matisse Weaver, LAN 51.74

1600-Meter Run: 1. Aydan Loya, TOR 4:28.69, 8. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:44.29

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 14.24 – New Class Record, 2. Reed McFadden, LAN 15.23 Reed McFadden and Gage Gose – 1-2 in the high hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 36.09 – New State Record

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Reed McFadden, Matisse Weaver, Aidan Russell, Gage Gose) 3:23.40

Triple Jump: 1. Isaiah Woyack, POW 44-2

Class 4-A Girls Team Scores: 1. Cheyenne Central 131, 2. Natrona County 113, 3. Sheridan 103, 4. Kelly Walsh 78, 5. Star Valley 69.5, 6. Cody 59.5, 7. Cheyenne East 51, 8. Thunder Basin 32, 9. Riverton 15, 10. Evanston 11, 11. Jackson Hole 10.5, 12. Campbell County 10.5, 13. Rock Springs 10, 14 Green River 6, 15. Laramie 1

100-Meter Dash: 1. Addie Pendergast, SHE 12.03

200-Meter Dash: 1. Addie Pendergast, SHE 25.19

400-Meter Dash: 1. Addie Pendergast, SHE 54.62 – New State Record

1600-Meter Run: 1. Sydney Morrell, CC 5:06.97

100-Meter Hurdles: 1. Madisyn Baillie, CC 14.77

300-Meter Hurdles: 1. Kammi Merritt, SV 43.97

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County (Tori Lester, Ella Spear, Kaitlyn Bradach, Cami Costello) 4:00.21

Discus: 1. Brynn Sybrant, NC 129-11

Riverton 4×400 Meter Relay – Samantha Ablard, McAye Fegler, Ella Judd, Kiana Swann

Class 4-A Boys Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 115, 2. Cheyenne Central 95, 3. Cody 77, 4. Sheridan 69, 5. Laramie 66, 6. Evanston 55, 7. Thunder Basin 44, 8. Kelly Walsh 34, 9. Star Valley 30, 10. Green River 29, 11. Campbell County 26, 12. Riverton 12, 13. Cheyenne East 20, 14. Rock Springs 17

100-Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 10.74

200-Meter Dash: 1. Lucas Talich, COD 22.10

400-Meter Dash: 1. Kayden LaFramboise, TB 48.72

1600-Meter Run: 1. Jackson Dutcher, NC 4:20.96, 5. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:24.83

110-Meter High Hurdles: 1. Mason Weickum, NC 14.66

300-Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 39.04

4×400-Meter Relay: 1. Thunder Basin (Bradley Ekstrom, Nolan Hottell, Kayden LaFramboise, Kyle Papenfuss) 3:20.40

Shot Put: 1. Christopher Gonzales, LAR 53-10.75

High Jump: 1. Robbie Porter, COD 6-8