Good performances at Early Bird in Casper

Johan Oard passed the baton to Wyatt Trembly – h/t Adria Trembly

A strong showing by the Lander girls and the Riverton boys highlighted the Fremont County team effort at the season-opening Glen Legler Memorial Track Meet at Casper Kelly Walsh High School on Saturday. The Lady Tigers were third behind a powerhouse Class 3-A Worland team and the Class 4-A Natrona County Fillies. Lander tallied a solid 90.5 points. Ava Gerlach – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

“We’re going to be able to score a lot of different ways with our girls’ team,” Lander head coach Ben Gose said. “If people keep progressing hopefully, we will be able to compete with Worland by the end of the year.” Avery Crane – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

The Wolverines were also third, tied with Rock Springs at 77 points behind champion Natrona County and runner-up Kelly Walsh.

Cairo Shelsta – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

“Addison Alley and Nathan Mills are pre-qualified,” Riverton head track coach Matt Mason said. “It is encouraging for the future. A lot of our younger kids competed and besides a few sore muscles got out of there without any injuries.” Daisy Goklish – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly led a good contingent of boys from the High County with a win in the 300-meter hurdles, a second in the 110-meter-high hurdles, and a sixth in the 100-meter dash. The Rams 4×100 meter relay of Trembly, Kaleb Gleim, Cooper Kintzler, and Jonah Oard finished third. Wyatt Trembly won the 300 meter hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

Riverton had three first place finishes individually with sophomore Addison Alley running away with the 100-meter hurdle crown. Senior Nathan Mills won the discus and was second in the shot put. Fin Johnson – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

Tailynne Keyes won the triple jump for the Lady Wolverines.

Kaden Chatfield – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

Lander senior Avery Crane cleared nine feet to win the pole vault. The Lady Tiger’s Sprint Medley Relay of Alexa Colman, Ella Giesmann, Ellie Kaufman, and Daisy Goklish took the gold too. Kiana Swann – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

The Tiger boys also took first in the sprint medley with Brayden Johnson-Baker, Ray Gribowskas, Cade Hallock, and Aquinas Lasnoski posting a time of 3:54.15. Marshall Walton and Dacian Spoonhunter – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

“It was a good first meet, we are starting the season with much better weather, which is helpful. Reed hit his knee during pole vault warm-ups, so we held him out of the meet just to be cautious. Daisy ran 2:28 to anchor the medley in a time just off the school record,” Gose said. “She has incredible range from the sprints to the middle-distance events so it will be exciting to see what she can do.”

Micah Morgan in the 300 hurdles – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

Most teams are headed to Cody this Thursday. Naomi Johnson – h/t Adria Trembly

Glen Legler Memorial Track Meet Girls Team Scores: 1. Worland 140.5, 2. Natrona County 111, 3. Lander Valley 90.5, 4. Kelly Walsh 78, 5. Rawlins 45, 6. Rock Springs 41, 7. Wheatland 34, 8. Green River 32, 9. Riverton 31, 10. Wright 29, 11. Dubois 5, 12. Glenrock 2, 13. Midwest 1 Paige Hollingshead approached the high jump – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

100 Meter Dash: 1. Desirae Iacovetto, WHT 12.43, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 12.80, 6. Avery Crane, LAN 13.08, 7. Addison Alley, RIV 13.14

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kalistynn Crippen, WOR 25.80, 6. Daisy Goklish, LAN 27.03 7. Avery Bever, LAN 27.09, 8. Victoria Gale, RIV 27.15

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cami Costello, NC 1:00.07, 2. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:00.24, 5. Daisy Goklish, LAN 1:01.19

800 Meter Run: 1. Makinzea Lynch, RAW 2:35.05, 3. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 2:36.68, 6. Katy Anderson, LAN 2:39.62

1600 Meter Run: 1. Zena Tapia, WOR 5:39.19, 5. Katy Anderson, LAN 6:06.26

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ashley Gross, NC 12:01.57, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 12:28.36

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 15.53

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Shania Schell, RAW, 5. Ava Gerlach, LAN 51.92, 6. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 53.64 Ryan Cox in the 100 – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 50.54

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona 4:09.08, 4. Dubois (Ava Jory, Naomi Johnson, Arianna Foster, Jemma Wadge) 4:36.35

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Wright 11:17.89

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Alexa Colman, Ella Giesmann, Ellie Kaufman, Daisy Goklish) 4:22.70

Long Jump: 1. Brynn Bider, RS 17-6.5, 8. Victoria Gale, RIV 15-5

Triple Jump: 1. Tailynne Keyes, RIV 33-6, 4. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 32-3.25

High Jump: 1. Desirae Iacovetto, WHT 5-3, 6. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 4-9

Pole Vault: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 9-0, 8. Alexa Colman/Ella Giesmann, LAN 7-6

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 39-11.5, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 38-9.25

Discus: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 126-2, 3. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 116-3, 7. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 99-8, 8. Alexis Taylor, RIV 99-0 Ty Sheets – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

Glen Legler Memorial Track Meet Boys Team Scores: 1. Natrona County 183.5, 2. Kelly Walsh 91.16, 3. Riverton/Rock Springs 77, 5. Worland 45, 6. Rawlins 43.33, 7. Wheatland 38, 8. Dubois 31, 9. Wright 25, 10. Lander Valley 21, 11. Midwest 17, 12. Glenrock 10, 13. Green River 6

100 Meter Dash: 1. Dominic Jensen, NC 11.45, 6. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 11.57

200 Meter Dash: 1. Tyler Bohnen, WHT 22.77

400 Meter Dash: 1. Riley Kramer, RAW 51.95, 5. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 56.33

800 Meter Run: 1. Micah Colling, KW 2:02.49, 5. Zander Hinkley, RIV 2:14.59, 8. Logan Milek, LAN 2:15.95

1600 Meter Run: 1. Tage Longhurst, KW 4:50.51, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:56.16, 5. Logan Milek, LAN 5:04.42

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kalel Brubaker, NC 10:02.69, 3. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 10:13.29, 4. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 10:18.05, 6. Marshall Walton, RIV 10:22.02

110-Meter-High Hurdles: 1. William Cantrell, NC 15.74, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.98, 8. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17:36 Zander Hinkley – h/t Shannon Dutcher/Wyopreps.com

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.42

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 43.63, 3. Dubois (Kaleb Gleim, Jonah Oard, Cooper Kintzler, Wyatt Trembly) 46.27

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Natrona County 3:43.69, 2. Riverton (Kaden Chatfield, Marshall Walton, Alex Bisbee, Alexander Truax) 3:49.05

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 9:01.19

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Brayden Johnson-Baker, Ray Gribowskas, Cade Hallock, Aquinas Lasnoski) 3:54.15

Long Jump: 1. Charlie Fonseca, RAW 21-1.5, 2. Talon Prestwich, RIV 20-8.5

Triple Jump: 1.Quincy Paris, MID 42-10.25, 5. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 41-1.5

High Jump: 1. Kaiden Lee, NC 6-8

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich, RS 15-0

Shot Put: 1. Ben Spencer, NC 49-8.5, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 45-7, 3. Xavier Garcia, RIV 43-5

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 139-1, 4. Korben Longtime, RIV 120-9, 8. Xavier Garcia, RIV 114-6