Rams Host Meeteetse – 6-man Playoffs Saturday at 1

They’ve played in every venue of football the state of Wyoming has come up with since their first meeting 53 years ago in a 14-8 Rams win in an 8-man game in Dubois.

Dubois and Meeteetse have played each other 30 times since the beginning of their rivalry in the 8-man game, then for a long time in 11-man, before a brief foray into 9-man football in the late 90s, back to 11-man and now they’ll play one more time in a 6-man contest this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Dubois. Nick Navas and Ryan Wells bring down a Meeteetse runner – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Rams are on the bottom of the all-time list with 13 wins to 17 victories by the Longhorns.

That ancient history won’t matter much on Saturday as the second-seeded Rams from the 6-man South Conference host the third-seeded Longhorns from the North 6-man in the opening round of the state playoffs.

They met earlier this year, in the fifth week of the season and Dubois rolled over the Park County squad 71-18. Wyatt Trembly leads the state in rushing with 2004 yards – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dubois sports a stellar 7-1 record entering Saturday’s contest, with their only loss against unbeaten, defending state-champion Little Snake River 44-28 in a game in the “High Country” in week three.

The Rams are a potent offensive team with a variety of ways they can score, they are the leading rushing team in 6-man and third overall in passing.

Jonah Oard and Clayton Rux stuffing a running play – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Junior running back Wyatt Trembly leads the way on the ground with a mix of speed and power that led him to break 2,000 rushing yards on the season last Friday at Burlington. He has 2004 yards entering the post-season, with 35 touchdowns. The Rams are far from a one-horse team with Jonah Oard a short-yardage specialist and Kaleb Gleim having breakout games over the last half of the regular season.

Senior Quarterback Ryan Wells has 10 touchdown passes and only a pair of interceptions on the year. Ryan Wells breaking up a pass – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Kicker Nick Navas is one of the best in 6-man with a single field goal, but a high percentage on conversion kicks, not an easy thing to do in 6-man.

The Rams offensive strength is balanced by their defense, and their leader is Clayton Rux. Rux is an excellent open-field tackler and leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

Trembly, Oard, and Wells are all solid tacklers as well, and Kaden Chamley, Oard, and Gleim are all in three-figure totals in defensive points. Caleb Gleim cuts behind blocks from Wyatt Trembly and Ryan Wells – {h/t Randy Tucker}

A win Saturday sends the Rams back to Burlington where they handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season last Friday in a 60-52 shootout. The winner of that one gets a trip to Laramie to most likely face the Rattlers of Little Snake River.

