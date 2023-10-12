Previewing Wind River Vs. Shoshoni football and the rest of the local sports weekend [PODCAST]

(Fremont County, WY) – The County 10 Sports Podcast’s weekend preview spotlights Friday’s 1A 9-man rivalry game as Shoshoni’s Wranglers host the Wind River Cougars.

Both Shoshoni Head Coach Tony Truempler and Wind River Head Coach Rod Frederick join hosts Wyatt Burichka and Jerrad Anderson to chat about their seasons thus far and Friday’s rivalry game.

Additionally, we chat about the rest of the week 7 football schedule and throw in a little cross country, volleyball and girls swimming.

Advertisement

To find the entire episode, search for the County 10 Sports Podcast on any major podcast platform. Or, you can listen in the player below.