(Fremont County, WY) – Western rapper Ryan Charles joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ Show recently to chat about his national success, appearing on a TV singing competition and his upcoming show in Riverton.

Ryan will be performing Saturday, July 15 at Cedar Bar.

Check out the full conversation in the player below or finding the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

Advertisement

Find more about Ryan here.

Warning: The music videos below contain NSFW language