Exciting events at the Cedar Bar – a weekend of fun!

This Friday, during the Rocky Mountain Rebel’s Friday Night Cruise, the Cedar Bar is hosting a Patio Party like no other! Get ready to groove as DJ Slick McNasty takes over the patio with his amazing beats, starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy a night of dancing, drinks, and great company. Don’t miss out on the summer vibes!

But wait, the fun doesn’t stop there! On Saturday night, we have an extraordinary guest performance lined up just for you. Join us in welcoming the talented Ryan Charles to the stage. You may recognize him from NBC’s American Song Contest, where his unforgettable performance of “New Boot Goofin” captivated audiences across the nation. Prepare to be amazed as Ryan Charles, alongside DJ Slick McNasty, delivers an evening of outstanding music starting at 8 p.m. Get your tickets at the door for only $20. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Looking ahead, mark your calendars for July 22, because the Cedar Bar is hosting a special benefit pool tournament for a very deserving cause. We’re rallying together to support Laiton Ivie, the son of Erin Ivie. To participate, sign up at 9 a.m. and get ready to showcase your skills on the pool table starting at 10 a.m. Join us in making a difference while having a blast. Additionally, silent auction donations are needed to further contribute to this meaningful cause. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Tammy at 307-240-1037 or Amanda at 307-840-3052.

The Cedar Bar, 413 E. Fremont in Riverton, is the place to be this summer, with incredible events that will keep you entertained and connected with your community. Grab your friends, bring your energy, and let’s make unforgettable memories together. See you at the Cedar Bar!