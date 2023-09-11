PHOTOS: 2023 Lander 9/11 Memorial

(Lander, WY) – The annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony put on by the City of Lander/Fremont County and organized by the American Legion Post #33 VFW Post #954 took place at the Lander Fire Hall once again this year for the 2023 service, with the over 200 in attendance honoring and memorializing those whose lives were lost in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

The ceremony began with a live page that summoned the local fire departments, emergency responders and Lander Police Department to the scene of the memorial, all while a flyover was conducted by Guardian Flight and Classic Air Medical helicopters.



Following the flyover and first responder page, the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band performed while the colors were posted, and the Lander Valley High School Valley Singers then sang the National Anthem.

Todd Wurth conducted the opening prayer, and later the closing prayer as well, but not before sharing what it was like being at ground zero in the immediate weeks following the 2001 attacks.

Wurth had previously been a funeral director, and he and a group of other directors formed a multi-state disaster management response team that flew to NYC, helping when and where they could, often in 12 hour shifts at a time.

“At times it was tough, but we had a job to do,” Wurth recounted, sharing that he and others mainly assisted in helping identify family members and loved ones while collecting information for the Coroner’s Office.

Mayor Monte Richardson then gave an emotional thanks and recognition to all of the first responders, including the ones who had just been paged to a real time call for service, which was followed by a moment of silence and a rendition of “Amazing Grace” from the Pipe and Drum Band.

The service concluded with a rifle salute and “Taps.”

Among those in attendance at today’s ceremony, were two groups students from Gannett Peak and Baldwin Creek Elementary schools, both 3rd and 5th graders, all of whom should be noted for their respectful demeanor and overall well-behaved nature.

Organizer Bruce Gallinger was also impressed with how attentive and respectful the students were, commenting that it was apparent the ceremony was functioning as “an education and history lesson” for those too young to have lived through the events themselves. “It was truly remarkable to see.”

