Baldwin Creek Elementary aims to pave Blazin Bobcat Pathway

Lander, WY – A fundraising campaign has been launched to build a paved, ADA-accessible, maintained year-round walking and running path at Baldwin Creek Elementary in Lander. The current path is mostly made of dirt and is about ⅓ of a mile loop. The upgrade will have many benefits for students and community members.

175 elementary school students participate in the monthly mileage club on the path to earn incentives such as bowling, climbing, and games in the gym. Students log laps at recess and utilize the path on a daily basis. The paved path will be made available to community members outside of school hours. The path will be maintained year-round to support safe walking for everyone. Lander Valley High School has an indoor track team that practices in the winter. This surface will be of benefit to the athletes as they are often looking for a long stretch of maintained surface to log miles and work on sprints. Lander Middle School Cross Country and Track students will also use the path for after-school practice. 100+ students in middle school and high school will benefit from the pathway. Baldwin Creek Elementary is located next to the Lander Senior Center and the path will also provide a safe place for seniors to walk year-round.

Misty Atnip, Baldwin Creek Elementary Physical Education Teacher, said, “The Blazin’ Bobcat Mileage Club has been growing every year and I’m excited for it to be more accessible to more people. Getting folks to move is my passion!”

“What I love about this project is the direct community benefit from Baldwin Creek students up to our seniors. Paving this loop creates a community asset that I believe will be a popular place for taking a walk, especially in the winter”, says Ami Vincent, LOR Foundation Community Officer.

The total project cost will be $65,000. There is an opportunity to receive a $30,000 grant from the LOR Foundation. The community fundraising goal is $35,000 to complete the project. A donation campaign is in place and donations of $500 to $5,000 will have a sign placed along the fence of the Blazin’ Bobcat Path. Donations can be made to Blazin’ Bobcats at Baldwin Creek Elementary, 350 Smith Street, Lander WY 82520.

To learn more about the project, or to have a representative talk to you, your business, or your organization about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Misty Atnip at 349-1994 or Tiffany Hartpence at 438-3317.