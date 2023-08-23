National Museum of Military Vehicles will give free admission on September 11

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles will join the nation in solemnly honoring those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Monday, September 11.

The museum will offer free admission to its world-class military history museum as a way to remember and reflect on this tragic day.

This is the third consecutive year the Museum has offered free admission on Sept. 11.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we reaffirm our promise to never forget the victims and their families,” Dan Starks, Founder and Chairman of the National Museum of Military Vehicles said.

“We are grateful for the generous donation that will allow us to open our doors to all who wish to pay their respects and learn more about the sacrifices made by our military personnel and their families.”

The National Museum of Military Vehicles’ new restaurant, The Canteen, will be open and serving food throughout the day and the museum remains open every day through September. Off-season hours will begin in October.

Learn more at nmmv.org: https://nmmv.org/.

