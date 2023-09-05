September 11 Parade planned for 8 a.m.

(Riverton, WY) – The annual September 11 Parade will depart from Sutherland’s at 8 a.m., heading to Main Street. The route then proceeds to Major Avenue, West Sunset, College View Drive and back to Main and Federal.

Organizers are asking for community support to remember the fallen, past and active members of our military, law enforcement and firefighters. Everyone is welcome to join the parade.

Dress your vehicles with U.S. flags and show your patriotism along the route.

Advertisement

A float will be provided for veterans and active military to ride in the parade.

Organizers ask that there be no political advertising.