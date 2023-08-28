Peter Sabella presents Middle East: A Crisis of Identity – Tonight at CWC

Peter Sabella, a Fulbright Scholar in Residence will be visiting Central Wyoming College for a presentation today, Monday, August 28, at 6 p.m. Sabella’s presentation is titled “Middle East: A Crisis of Identity.” His talk is free and open to the public. The talk will be held in Intertribal & Community Center #125. (ITECC). Please join us!

As a Palestinian Christian from Jerusalem, Sabella brings the unique perspective of being both Palestinian and Israeli. He worked as an Emergency Program Officer at the Italian Consulate, identifying, designing, and implementing emergency interventions and humanitarian aid in the West Bank and Gaza. His work in one of the world’s most chronic locations of conflict focused on health issues, the provision of medical supplies, solving infrastructure problems, and urgent food delivery to the area’s most vulnerable people.

Possessing a comprehensive knowledge of the Bible and religions of the Middle East, Sabella has the unique ability to interconnect those subjects with history, archaeology, politics, and theology. He is currently a leading licensed tour guide for tourist and pilgrim groups visiting the Holy Land.

Sabella received his Master of Arts in Peace and Development Studies from the University of Guttenberg in Sweden, and his bachelor’s in business administration from Bethlehem University. He is the author of multiple books, and his master’s thesis, which assessed the role of American mediation in the 1978 and 2000 Camp David Summits, earned a University Distinction Award.

