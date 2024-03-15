Peter Pan, Jackalope Jump, wrestling tourney, fundraisers, live music, and more shenanigans this weekend in the 10!

Top o’ the St. Patty’s Day weekend to ye, Fremont County! Things are looking green…well, maybe not outside (not quite yet), but the weekend is shaping up to be a warm one, a packed one…and a fun one, too!

Maybe you’ll win some green at tonight’s Bingo event at the fairgrounds…maybe you could dress up like a leprechaun or a silly shamrock for the Jackalope Jump…maybe you could wear some green and do a little jig at some of these live music events…maybe you could give some green to your local businesses and restaurants who are sure to have some St. Patrick’s Day promos and specials!

However you plan your weekend, be safe, drive responsibly, and…”May your heart be light and happy. May your smile be big and wide and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.”

On Friday…

Passe un bon temps! Get your Zydeco on and come out to the Shoshoni Senior Center’s Cajun Dinner Fundraiser tonight from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the senior center on 214 E 2nd Street. Their former head cook, Gary Shideler (the center’s former head cook), returns to serve you up some delicious gumbo, cornbread, beignets, and Louisiana lemonade! Tickets are just $10 and support the Senior Center and its services. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

There’s a big Bingo Fundraiser tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Admission is free (daubers sold at the door)! Early Bird is at 5:30 p.m.; Regular Pack is at 6:00 p.m. Cash Payouts and a $500 Blackout! This is a fundraiser for the Annual Easter Pow-Wow; all ages are welcome to “come out and play some games and eat some good food!” More info on their Facebook page or contact Karen C’Hair (307) 851-6212, Anna Fletcher (307) 855-5567 and Jeani Fletcher (307) 840-0261.

Saturday is sold out, but there still may be a few spots left for the Riverton Paint & Create “Highland Cow” tonight (Friday) from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at the Riverton Elks Lodge, 207 East Main Street. Your $35 ticket includes a 16 x 20 stretched canvas to take home, your own easel to work on, paint, brushes and aprons, and great music to paint by! More information and updates can be found on their website or Facebook page.

Literary Run’s Open Mic Night is tonight at Bar 223 (Lincoln Street Bakery), 223 Lincoln Street in Lander. 10 spots total, sign-ups begin at 5:30 p.m. There’s a guitar and keyboard available; feel free to bring amps or plug into their sound system! More info on their Facebook page.

The Dubois Chamber is having a St. Patrick’s Day Meat Raffle at 6:00 p.m. at The Rustic Pine, 119 E Ramshorn. Raffle tickets are just $1; the grand raffle is $3. For more information, visit the Dubois Chamber’s Facebook page.

Take a date (or the whole family) to CWC Theater’s production of Peter Pan at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater in Riverton! Weekend showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., and there’s a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Joey West and Matt Hartman about the flying actors and the Arapaho language being incorporated into the show! For more information, visit the CWC website or the CWC Theater’s Facebook page.

It’s Karaoke Night at Liquid Courage Sports Bar & Grill, 592 Main Street in Lander. “Singing, dancing, fun, friends and great food” from 8:00-12 Midnight! DJ Moonstar will be providing the tunes. More information on their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Wrestlers will be ready to rumble today at the R-Town Rumble Folkstyle/Greco Tournament held today at Riverton High School. Doors open bright and early at 7:00 a.m.! Live and silent auction, refreshing Italian sodas for sale as fundraisers for Riverton USA Wrestling. For more information and updates, check out their Facebook page.

It’s a special day for women and girls who play sports! R-Recreation’s annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day is happening today at the Riverton Middle School gymnasium. This is open to all 1st through 8th-grade girls in Fremont County. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in; the event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The deadline for Early registration is today; otherwise, it’s $25 at the door. For more information, visit the R-Recreation website or Facebook page.

Grab some bags and some coffee to-go, and head on down to The Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. All kinds of goodies, plus be thinking about some awesome things for your Easter dinner table! For more information, visit their Facebook group or the Fremont County Master Gardeners website at fcgarden.org.

Make a splash at the Riverton Jackalope Jump today in the Riverton City Hall parking lot. This is always a real “cool” fundraising event for the Special Olympics. County 10 will be there taking photos, so dress up, smile, wave, and jump for your 5 seconds of fame! Registration is at 10:00 a.m. and the jumping begins at 11:00 a.m. For more information, visit the Special Olympics Wyoming website.

Hey, all you bookworms…also bring some bags to the Riverton Branch Library’s Book Sale today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Mezzanine, and man do they have a LOT of books, records, puzzles, DVDs, etc! You can buy books individually, or fill a bag for just $10! The Riverton Library is located at 1330 West Park, on the corner of Park and Major. Book sales support the Riverton Branch Library…check out their Facebook page for their activities and programs!

It’s the 7th Annual 10 Muley Foundation Fundraising Banquet tonight at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Doors open at 5:00 p.m….dinner, games, raffles, and auctions, plus this year’s banquet will feature special guest (drum roll, please!)…Cody Robbins of Live 2 Hunt! This is a huge annual fundraiser for the 10 Muley, which supports the conservation of Mule Deer and their habitat. Click here for tickets or contact Rowdy Anderson at 851-6962 or Blake Fegler at 851-2974. More on their Facebook page.

Tonight is a special concert of “Capricious Classics” performed by the Fremont Symphony Orchestra from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the Lander Valley High School Auditorium, 350 Baldwin Creek. Featuring internationally acclaimed cellist Evan Drachman performing Robert Schumann’s Cello Concerto in A minor, and “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch. Tickets are available online via Zeffy or at the door for $15 per person, $30 per family, or $10 for students. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

Celebrate Bar Ten’s 14th anniversary tonight at their St. Patrick’s Day event. They’ll be serving up “all your favorite Irish Fare”…Corned Beef & Cabbage, Bangers & Mash, and Guinness Stew, plus Irish Beers, special Irish cocktails, and of course, Irish whiskey! But wait, there’s even more…there will be awesome traditional Irish music from the local (Lander) band, The Flight of the Green Elk, starting at 6:00 p.m. So come down to the pub and have some fun. For info, check out Bar 10’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

If you missed Flight of the Green Elk at Bar 10 last night, you can catch them again at the Gannett Grill/Lander Bar’s St. Patty’s Day Celebration at the Coalter Loft! The “lively jigs and reels” start at 2:00 p.m. followed by NightFire, Micah Wyatt, Tom Brady, Seth Finley, comedy by County 10’s own Vince Tropea, and then topping it off will be String Theory at 6:00 p.m. More info on the Stage Presence Facebook page.

Did you get here to the end of the weekender and not see your event mentioned? Add it to the County 10 event calendar! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and enter the who, what, when, where, why and how! You can also upload a poster or flyer to go along with your calendar entry…and don’t forget that your posts are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest!