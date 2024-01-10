2024 Riverton Jackalope Jump date announced

(Riverton, WY) – Special Olympics Wyoming is looking for individuals, athletes, businesses, schools, law enforcement, fire, military, and other clubs and organizations willing to #MAKEASPLASH by taking a cold-water plunge at a 2024 Jackalope Jump!

The Riverton Jackalope Jump is planned for March 16 at Riverton’s City Hall. Click the link below to sign-up for free online. Lander has not selected a date yet. Once they do, County 10 will share that information.

Riverton – Saturday, March 16 – City Hall

The concept is simple: participants raise money to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes, then face freezing water! The Jackalope Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They are the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience to understand. Each jump is its own personalized event as they are planned and organized locally by SOWY volunteers. All Jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 per person will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt. Participants who raise $750 per person will also get a cool pair of John’s Crazy Jackalope Jump socks. Those individuals raising $1000 earn a duffle bag as well and the $1500 level will get an additional $100 Visa Gift Card. All fundraising levels are per person. Team fundraising cannot be combined to be eligible for an incentive.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Grab some friends, plan fun costumes, get pumped, and register today at the link above.

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition, and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

