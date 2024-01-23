Get ready for a magical journey beyond the stars – CWC proudly presents Peter Pan

Join Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, as they sprinkle pixie dust and take you on an unforgettable adventure at Central Wyoming College‘s theater production of “Peter Pan”!

Broadway’s timeless classic musical whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up! Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

This high-flying musical has been performed worldwide and delighted audiences for over 60 years!

CWC has contracted with ZFX to do all the flying for the musical. They will fly four characters and install the rigging onto the grid above the stage.

“To my knowledge, I don’t believe we have ever flown anyone in the Robert A Peck Arts Center Theatre but we are going to do this NOW!” exclaimed Joey West, CWC’s Theater Director. “It is so exciting to have the contracts with ZFX to fly people on our stage.”

The four characters flying are:

Peter Pan played by Madison Orr

Wendy Darling played by Kadie Crook

John Darling played by William Pierson

Michael Darling played by Bennett Rosenthal

“We have a great cast and crew. Many you have seen before and we have some new performers who have never graced our stage before. This show is going to be a true ensemble. Everyone has their job to do and we are going to do it beautifully,” states Joey. “The actors that fly in this show will be spectacular but we have a very talented cast and crew that are just going to blow you away with their singing, dancing, and acting skill set. The show is going to be fantastic, and the icing on the cake is going to be the flying.”

Featuring iconic songs, and a story full of magic, warmth, and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us who dream of flying high and never growing up.

📅 Mark your calendars for an enchanting experience on:

Thurs, Fri, Sat, Mar. 14, 15, 16 @ 7 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 17 @ 2 p.m.

Mon, Mar. 18 @ 7 p.m.

Thurs, Fri, Sat, Mar. 21, 22, 23 @ 7 p.m.

📍 Where? The magic unfolds at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater in Riverton!

🎟️ Tickets are available online or at the box office:

$12 for adults (ages 19-64)

$10 for students and seniors (ages 3-18; 65-99)

Don’t miss out on this thrilling adventure! Grab your tickets and let the magic begin! #PeterPanMagic #CWCTheaterAdventure

CWC will need a crew of 12-16 people to fly the four characters. If you are interested in helping, contact Joey West at [email protected] or call 307-855-2217.