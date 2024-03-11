Coffee Time: Central Wyoming College’s production of Peter Pan will feature the Arapaho language, flying actors and much more!

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Joey West and Matt Hartman.

West, who has directed over 20 productions for Central Wyoming College, is directing CWC’s upcoming production of “Peter Pan: The Musical,” and Hartman will be portraying Mr. Smee. h/t Joey West h/t Joey West h/t Joey West h/t Joey West

In addition to Hartman giving us a teaser of some of his character’s dialogue, West shared what will make CWC’s production of “Peter Pan: The Musical” special.

Advertisement

Firstly, this rendition will replace the offensive nonsense words used during the Native American inspired song/dance number between Peter and Tiger Lily that happens after Peter saves them and they become “blood brothers,” with actual words from the Arapaho language.

West reached out to frequent CWC actor/member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, Ron Howard (whose daughter will be portraying Tiger Lily) and his local teacher friends to help with this endeavor, and the words in that song/scene will now be in Arapaho.

As far as West knows, this is the only production of “Peter Pan: The Musical” that has done something like this.

This will also be the first year that a CWC Peter Pan production will have flying characters, after West reached out to the ZFX Flying Effects troupe, which has worked with all of the major Peter Pan productions across the country, as well as shows like Aladdin, Mary Poppins and many more.

Advertisement

West shared that the flight director and owner of ZFX said this was the first production that he has seen to incorporate a local Tribal language, and that this was his first time doing a show in Wyoming, which make the production even that much more exciting.

The performances will take place at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater in Riverton on the following dates:

Thurs, Fri, Sat, Mar. 14, 15, 16 @ 7 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 17 @ 2 p.m.

Mon, Mar. 18 @ 7 p.m.

Thurs, Fri, Sat, Mar. 21, 22, 23 @ 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the box office, and are $12 for adults (ages 19-64), and $10 for students and seniors (ages 3-18; 65-99).

Advertisement

To think happy thoughts and hear even more details about the musical as well as more info about West and Hartman’s performing background, check out the full Coffee Time interview below!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement