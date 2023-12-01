More

    PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Zola!

    Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
    Zola is a sweet and energetic pup looking for her forever home. She is still learning basic commands but is learning quickly. Zola is at the perfect age to start training. She has gotten along great with the dogs. that we have tested her will but is not the biggest fan of cats and would prefer a home without any. Zola is looking for the perfect forever home where she can join them in all of their family outings. She has lots of interest in the outdoors and would enjoy a big backyard with a canine companion or two to keep her occupied. Zola is ready for adoption! Just stop by the shelter during open hours, meet her, fall in love, fill out an application and once accepted take your new best friend home!

