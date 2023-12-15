PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Sadie!

Sadie is the last of our Honor Farm Dogs that has not found her forever home! Though they are not completely finished with their training they will be on the 4th of January and we would love for all of them to go straight into their forever home instead of coming back into the shelter. At the farm, she is learning her basic training and getting used to other female dogs. Sadie, though she is learning, would do best in a home with male dogs over female dogs! She does get along with cats and people of all sizes. She loves to go on hikes and is looking for and adventure buddy to join her. If you are interested please either fill out an application online or stop by and fill out a paper application. Once she is finished with her training she can go home!

