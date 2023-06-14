PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Hercules!

Meet Hercules!

Hercules is a active member of the pup community he loves to play with anyone and anything! He loves to run around in our play yard throwing toys around in the air and then catching them. He plays well with the other dogs that he has been introduced to and gets excited to see kids. He does know how to sit and will need some one that can work with him on his leash manners. We believe that Hercules is a mastiff mix and is about a year old. If you are interested in meeting this young boy please stop in during our working hours or call us with questions. You can either put in an application in person or online at www.pawsforliferiverton.org