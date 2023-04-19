PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Bianca and Morticia!

Meet Bianca and Morticia !

These girls came to us from a border situation back in February. As you can see they clearly get along well with each other and they do get along with other cats as well, as for dogs they don’t seem to mind them and they love getting petted. Morticia is the tortie kitty and Bianca is the long haired one. Both still need spayed but we are hoping that we can get them into a foster home or foster to adopt home before then. They do not need to be adopted together but definitely could be! Adoption price is $50 each or adopt one, get the other free. Both will be spayed, microchipped and given rabies vaccine before official adoption.