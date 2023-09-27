PAWS Pet of the Week – Meet Annabelle and Andy!

Annabelle is a 2 year old yellow lab mix and would love a forever home with her brother Andy, a 1 year old black lab mix. Bonded pairs are so hard to be adopted out but we believe that they would be a great starter pair for the perfect family. Annabelle and Andy both get along with other dogs and people of all ages. They enjoy running around and going on daily walks. Annabelle is a little bit more of a people person and loves to always be by your side. Andy enjoys basking in the sunshine and learning to play fetch. Their adoption fee is $125 for the both of them! If you are interested in meeting these two goofy puppies please stop by the shelter during our working hours, they are ready to go home!

