PAWS and Pups Auto Show raised over $1700

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Carquest parking lot was packed with lemonade stands, vendors, a volleyball team fundraiser, and numerous cars, trucks and bikes yesterday, May 29 for the PAWS and Pups Auto Show.

“All together, we were able to raise $1714,” shared organizer Trish Thorpe, Oilfield Ironmen Brotherhood Big Bear Chapter member.

1st Place was Konrad Schimmelman with his orange GMC Jimmy.

h/t Trish Thorpe h/t Trish Thorpe

2nd Place was Rocky Schmelzle with his Honda CRX Mad Max.

3rd Place was Jerry Cover of Casper with his green '68 Charger.

They gave a special thank you to their sponsors for getting in right at the starting line!

Frontline Motors, Smartt Insurance, Storks Auto Body, Extra Care Auto, Page’s Muffler, Murdoch’s, Mimi’s Petsitting (Brandi Snider), RJs food truck for delicious food and wonderful contribution, and RTO.