Over $1,400 raised for Soldier’s House of Fremont County

(Riverton, WY) – The Big Bear Chapter of the Oilfield Ironman Brotherhood hosted a car show during the Riverton Fall Harvest Festival last Saturday and raised $1,451 for the Soldier’s House of Fremont County.

These funds will help support their first director, Judy Crawford, who begins next month, shared Charlie Wilson, Soldier’s House co-founder. They plan to do more fundraising and go more in the direction of a 501C3, while still continuing to promote community involvement and supporting vets.

Annually, the Big Bear Chapter holds a car show to raise funds for a local organization or school. The last two years have gone to help clear school lunch debt for students at Fremont County School District #25.

