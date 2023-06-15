Activate10: Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders hosting hospice fundraiser poker run

The Riverton chapter of the Oilfield Ironmen Freedom Riders have a poker run planned for Saturday, June 24. The proceeds for Help for Health Hospice home. Sign up is at 10 a.m. at Livestock Liquors in Riverton. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cars and bikes welcome.

The run will proceed from Livestock to Lucky 5 in Shoshoni, Shorty’s in Thermopolis, B&K Shoreline Stop then returning to Livestock in Riverton. All cards must be turned in by 3 p.m.

Following the run, a BBQ will be hosted for $10 per plate. There will also be a silent auction held and all proceeds will benefit the hospice home.

