Pavillion man who shot son in arm during alcohol-fueled argument sentenced on Feb. 15

(Lander, WY) – Pavillion man Derrin Albrandt received 3 years of supervised release for child abuse at his sentencing hearing held yesterday, February 15.

The hearing was held before the Honorable Judge Jason Conder, with the State represented by Patrick LeBrun and the Defense by Jonathan Gerard.

Albrandt was charged with child abuse due to a July 7, 2023 incident where his 12-year-old son was shot in the bicep with a firearm Albrandt was wielding during an alcohol-fueled argument with his then wife.

Albrandt initially pled “not guilty” back in August, but changed that plea in October when a plea agreement was filed on his behalf, which led to the scheduled jury trial to be vacated.

That plea stipulated there would be a sentencing cap of 5 years imprisonment, when the charge holds a maximum sentence of 10 years, and that Albrandt’s bond would be switched to unsecured so he could complete residential treatment.

Since that time, Albrandt graduated that treatment program, and even got to have a supervised visit with his son a few weeks ago.

During the State’s comments, LeBrun stated that Albrandt’s actions were “about as reckless anyone can engage in,” and brought up his history of DUI offenses from the past, one of which involved child endangerment.

Albrandt has a “history of engaging in the type of a behavior that can get a person killed,” LeBrun continued, “and in this case, children.”

However, due to Albrandt’s graduation of the residential treatment program and that he had “accepted responsibility” for his actions, LeBrun requested a split sentence of one year in county jail, with 131 days credit for time already served, and 3 years of supervised release.

The State also requested for a maximum sentence of no less than 3 years imprisonment, and no more than 5, as per the plea agreement.

Judge Conder then asked the State what purpose the eventual 234 days in jail would serve, and commented that he takes alcohol offenses very seriously.

“Alcohol is no excuse. I know it’s an addiction, but it’s the lamest excuse,” Judge Conder stated before citing the number of alcohol-fueled crimes he’s dealt with over the years.

Judge Conder alluded that he was leaning toward a 4-5 year sentence at this point, but added that if Albrandt had made the proper steps toward recovery, then spending 234 days in jail may do more harm than good.

The Defense, which ultimately asked for supervised probation, commented that the jail time may do more harm than good in this case because of Albrandt’s current status in recovery.

Gerard stated that he believed Albrandt is “committed to sobriety,” and is “not a danger to the community.”.

Gerard added that Albrant had shown remorse for his actions since the beginning, and stated that, “He will never forget that day.”

Albrandt echoed as much during his time to speak on his own behalf, and commented that it “didn’t even take until the next morning, I was instantly mortified,” which was in reference to the State’s comment that they hoped Albrandt was “mortified” the day after the incident when he sobered up.

Albrandt added that he would accept whatever the Court decided for a sentence, but that he wanted to “try to be the father I should have been.”

Judge Conder advised Albrandt he legally didn’t have to answer, but asked, “What’s different this time with the alcohol? Why will you stay clean and sober this time?”

“There’s no way I ever want the chance for something like that to happen,” Albrandt replied, “and that means being sober.”

Judge Conder ultimately called Albrandt’s actions “horrifically stupid,” and advised that, “You have to earn the trust of your son back.”

However, Judge Conder also stated that Albrandt was “not the guy” in terms of the type of person who would flounder the opportunity to stay out of jail or prison if given a chance of supervised recovery.

The Court then issued a 4-5 year suspended sentence in favor of 3 years of supervised probation, with various conditions pertaining to him not owning firearms or being in the vicinity of, or consuming alcohol.