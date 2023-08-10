Pavillion man pled ‘not guilty’ to felony child abuse charge; jury trial set for November

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – 46-year-old Pavillion man Derrin Albrandt pled “not guilty” to felony child abuse at his arraignment hearing held today, Thursday, August 10.

Albrandt was represented by Jonathan Gerard, the State by Timothy Hancock, and the hearing was overseen by the honorable Judge Jason Conder.

The case will now move on to a jury trial, which was set for November 13.

Albrandt faces a child abuse charge for a July 7 incident where his 12-year-old son was shot in the bicep with a firearm Albrandt was wielding during an argument with his wife, which was reportedly fueled by alcohol.

A felony child abuse charge holds a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide updates on the November 13 jury trial, which can be viewed here.

