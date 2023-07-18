Pavillion man faces child abuse charge after struggling over gun with wife, shooting son in arm

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Pavillion, WY) – 46-year-old Derrin Albrandt faces a felony child abuse charge for a reported incident occurring in Pavillion on Friday, July 7.

A July 19 preliminary hearing has been set at Lander’s Circuit Court.

On July 7, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputy was called to a Pavillion residence to respond to reports of a child that sustained a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit filed on July 10.

Upon arrival, the deputy was made aware that the child was being transported to a local hospital, where the deputy later made contact with Albrandt.

Albrandt told the deputy that he and his wife had gotten into a verbal argument, and during that argument, he grabbed a gun, loaded it, handed it to his wife, then told her to “shoot him,” according to the affidavit.

After handing her the gun, Albrandt then reportedly attempted to take it back from her as she was trying to keep it away from him.

Albrandt soon reacquired the gun, and during the scuffle, the firearm went off, striking their 12-year-old son in the bicep.

While interviewing Albrandt, the deputy could smell alcohol on his breath and asked how much he had been drinking.

Albrandt reportedly responded “too much,” and he was soon detained.

A felony child abuse charge holds a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available.

