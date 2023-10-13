Pathfinder High School student of the week: ShyAnne Smith

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

ShyAnne Smith, senior, is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. ShyAnne is the daughter of Danette Smith and will graduate in January. After high school, ShyAnne would like to attend college and study music. Outside of school, ShyAnne enjoys hanging out with friends, riding horses, jamming out to some epic music and playing softball. Mr. Hartpence nominated ShyAnne and says ” I have been consistently impressed by her exceptional qualities and unwavering positive influence on our school community. ShyAnne stands out as an exemplary student, not only for her academic achievements but also for her remarkable character. Her positive outlook on life is infectious, and her perpetual smile lights up our classrooms and hallways. It is clear that her kind and jolly demeanor has a ripple effect, spreading joy to her peers and teachers alike.” Congratulations ShyAnne!