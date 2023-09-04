Pathfinder High School student of the week: McKenzie Keller

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

McKenzie Keller, 11, is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Kenzie is the daughter of Jessica Keller. At school, she is enjoying the challenge of College Algebra and after high school she would like to be a CNA and a tattoo artist. Kenzie works at the local Ace Hardware store. She enjoys reading books and loves her animals which includes her fish, mouse, cats and dogs. Mr. Hartpence says ” One of the qualities that truly sets McKenzie apart is her resilience. She faces challenges with unwavering determination and a positive attitude that inspires everyone around her. She has the unique ability to bridge multiple social groups, bringing people together and creating a harmonious atmosphere. Having McKenzie in our school community is a privilege. She embodies the values of kindness, resilience, and inclusivity that we hold dear. McKenzie is a pure joy to have as a student, and her presence enriches the lives of everyone she encounters.”