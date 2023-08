Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

Kortni Knell, 12 grade, is the Pathfinder High School Student of the Week. Kortni is the daughter of Tanya Knell and Curt Taufen. After graduation, Kortni plans to attend college and study criminal psychology. Outside of school Kortni enjoys working with animals. PHS staff member, Mrs. Wolfe, nominated Kortni and states, ” She worked extremely hard the last weeks of summer and has jumped into classwork with a fierce determination, and has been inclusive and consistently kind to her peers.”