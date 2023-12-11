Pathfinder High School student of the week: Alex Johnson

Each week, staff at Pathfinder High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a $500 scholarship to one of these students! Click here to view all students.

The Pathfinder Student of the Week is freshmen Alex Johnson. Alex is the son of Amber and Martin Corcorran. Alex enjoys math at Pathfinder High School. In his free time, Alex likes to play video games, including Overwatch. After high school, he is interested in pursuing a career in welding or metal forging. Mrs. Wolfe nominated Alex and said, ” Alex is enthusiastic and hilarious, inclusive, and kind. He wants to do well and wants others to do well, too. His persistently optimistic attitude makes the school a warmer place, and we’re lucky he’s ours.” Congratulations Alex.