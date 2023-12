(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday looks like it will have seasonal temperatures, with partly cloudy skies.

Fog will also have a better chance of developing in more areas of the state tonight.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s into the 30’s for most today, with Dubois a bit warmer at 42 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits and teens for most, with Dubois and Riverton the outliers at 20 and 0 degrees. h/t NWSR