16-year-old Riverton girl arrested for aggravated assault, robbery

(Riverton, WY) – Law enforcement was called just before noon on Friday, April 26, for a report of a female who was bleeding from her stomach and head.

In the report released by the Riverton Police Department today, April 29, it says the 40-year-old female victim “sustained stab and slash wounds to the left side of her face, left forearm and three wounds to her abdomen area.”

The report continues by saying responding officers were able to determine that the assault had taken place in an abandoned house in the 1000 block of East Jackson, and the assailant had also robbed the victim of personal property.

Upon further investigation, a 16-year-old Riverton girl was arrested for aggravated assault and robbery.

County 10 will share any additional information released by law enforcement about this case. However, due to the fact that the girl is a minor, there will likely be no follow-up.