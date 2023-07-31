October sentencing hearing set for local man accused of assaulting pregnant woman

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fremont County, WY) – An October 5 sentencing hearing has been set for Steven C’Bearing, who faces an assault by strangulation felony charge after reportedly assaulting a pregnant woman at a residence in the Wind River Reservation back in May, according to court documents filed on July 17.

The initial charges filed against C’bearing included one count of domestic assault, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, and assault by strangulation.

Following an “Initial Appearance/Waive Indictment/Guilty Plea” hearing held on July 17, C’Bearing pled “guilty” to the assault by strangulation charge, as per the information document filed on July 17.

Court documents state that FBI special agents first made contact with the victim after the May 18 incident, when she was able to get away from C’Bearing to call for help.

Following her transportation to a local hospital to have her injuries addressed, the victim reported that C’Bearing assaulted her after he had been drinking and became upset.

The victim went on to tell agents that she was 34 weeks pregnant when the assault occurred, which included being strangled, bitten, struck with keys and hit multiple times.

The assault resulted in numerous injuries, which included “bruising and swelling on her forehead, scratches and red marks to her neck and chest, a bite mark on her right wrist, scratch marks on her back, and redness/marks to both sides of her face.”

The victim also advised that C’Bearing had strangled and assaulted her on other occasions that were not reported to law enforcement at the time, court documents state.

Initially C’Bearing could not be located “due to his itinerant and homeless nature,” those same court documents state, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 21.

Ultimately C’Bearing was detained, and the October 5 sentencing hearing was set following the waiving of his initial appearance/preliminary hearings and the July 17 guilty plea.

An assault by strangulation charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

County 10 will provide updates on C’Bearing as they become available.

